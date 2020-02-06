DNC Chair Perez Calls for ‘Recanvass’ of Iowa Caucus Results

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucus results haven’t all been released and already there is a call for a recount.

On Thursday morning, Democratic National Committee Party Chair Tom Perez tweeted out that he wants a ‘recanvass’ of the vote.

“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.” Tom Perez, DNC Chair on Twitter

As of Thursday morning, 97% of Monday’s vote totals had been released by the Iowa Democratic Party. Pete Buttigieg maintains a delegate lead, but Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the first and final vote percentages. Elizabeth Warren is in third, followed by Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.