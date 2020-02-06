Man Hit by Dump Truck in January Dies from Injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa – The man critically injured when he was hit by a dump truck in downtown Des Moines in January has died.
According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines police, 50-year-old Michael Monkmeier of Mitchellville died Wednesday night.
Monkmeier was hit by a dump truck while crossing 8th Street in downtown on January 22nd.
The driver of the truck, 71-year-old Jerry Bemer of Cedar Rapids, was initially cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Sgt. Parizek says another charge is expected to be filed against Bemer now that Monkmeier has died.