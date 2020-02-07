Dowling’s Clark Receives All-American Jersey; High School Hoops Highlights

Posted 10:26 pm, February 7, 2020
Friday was another busy night of high school hoops.

Dowling Catholic's Caitlin Clark was recognized for being selected to the McDonald's All-American Game. Clark responded by scoring 41 points in the Maroons' 63-52 win over Urbandale.

The Waukee girls went down 8-0 to Southeast Polk, only to roar back and blow out the Rams, 60-35. The Warriors are 16-2 on the season.

On the boys side, Centennial claimed bragging rights with a 50-48 road win over rival Ankeny. The No. 2 Jaguars have now won 11 straight games.

In another rivalry matchup, Lincoln slipped past Roosevelt 49-48. Ben Badger scored 23 points for the Rails.

