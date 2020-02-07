Johnston Teen Charged in Windsor Heights Shootings

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- A Johnston teen is facing charges in connection with two shootings blocks apart in Windsor Heights.

The first shooting happened back on Jan. 26 in the 7200 block of Wilshire Boulevard. One bullet was found in a home. No one was hurt.

About a week later, a second home on Wilshire Boulevard was hit with several bullets. No injuries were reported in that incident either.

On Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Jackson Castonguay. He is facing multiple charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief.

