Weather Blog 2/7/20: Sunny Saturday, Snowy Sunday for Some

IOWA — The weekend will be quiet for most of central Iowa. High pressure will squeeze through and clear some of the sky overnight. This will result in a cooler start to our Saturday morning with lows between ranging from the single digits in northern Iowa to the mid teens in southern Iowa. Because of the cooler start, Saturday afternoon will climb into the mid and upper 20s. This is our coolest day in the 7-day forecast.

A warm front will lift over the state Saturday night into Sunday as the next low pressure system arrives in the Midwest. Snow will develop as a low pressure system moves into Montana early Saturday. It will expand east rather quickly crossing through the Dakotas Saturday morning and afternoon. By sunset Saturday, snow will begin to push into the NW corner of the state. From here it will move due east across the northern border. Those along and south of Interstate 80 will see very little snowfall accumulation. The drier air of this low will push straight through southern and central Iowa, keeping most snow along the northern border.

If you are traveling, the highest amounts of snowfall will fall over SE Minnesota, NE Iowa, and Southern Wisconsin. Some of these areas could see isolated amounts up to 8″ of snow by Sunday evening.

In Central Iowa

3-6″ possible in Kossuth, Wright, Franklin counties

1-3″ possible in Pocahontas, Calhoun, Humboldt, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Story, Marshall, Poweshiek counties

Up to 1″ possible in Carroll, Greene, Boone, Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, and all other counties south of I-80.

Sunday highs will range from the lower 30s in northern Iowa to the lower 40s along the southern border.