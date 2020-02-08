Weather Blog 2/8/20: Snow to Arrive Overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 PM Sunday for Kossuth, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Webster, Wright, Franklin, Hamilton and Hardin counties.

Kossuth County is expecting 3-6" of snow, while the other counties mentioned will see under 3", but with a strong NW wind, some places will experienced low visibility and very slick roads.

Snow will begin across far northern Iowa before midnight, but the heaviest snow will fall between midnight and noon Sunday. Those south of Highway 30 are expecting less than 1" of snow, but more of a chance for drizzle is expected thanks to warmer temperatures. Despite the milder temperatures across central Iowa, drizzle and a NW wind at 15-25 mph will make it feel like a crummy day.

Drier weather will return late Sunday and clearing is expected as high pressure pushes its way east. This will bring more sunshine for the early work week and average temperatures.