Des Moines Arson Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Roof

Posted 3:11 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 03:12PM, February 9, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Police Department is praising several officers who helped bring a peaceful end to a standoff with an arson suspect on Saturday.

In a 26-minute time frame, police and fire responded to two fires and a person trying to break into a home. It was all in one block and connected to one another.

Police say for the next hour they negotiated with the man on a roof in frigid temperatures - with the person suspected of arson.

Police later identified the man as 44-year-old Eric Hiatt. He has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with two counts of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and one count of criminal mischief.

