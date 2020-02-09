Weather Blog 2/9/20: A Look at This Week’s Weather in Central Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recap of Sunday 2/9:

The edge of the storm system to the north moved about 20 miles farther north, resulting in less snowfall over the north central part of the state Sunday. The northern border of Kossuth County recorded 4" of snow, while just south totals were under 2". The northern border east of Interstate 35 still recorded 4-7" in many places.

This week 2/10—2/16:

Clouds will decrease overnight as the storm center that brought parts of southern Minnesota 8-15" of snow pushes east. This will result in colder overnight temperatures across Iowa. Monday looks to start off in the lower to middle teens. Despite the cooler start, Monday will still end up in the lower 30s thanks to more sunshine and a push of warmer air from the southwest.

Average/mild temperatures will hang on through the middle of the week with more sun on Tuesday and an increase in clouds on Wednesday. A system brewing to the south will impact parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri Wednesday night into Thursday, but Iowa will be on the northern edge of this storm. If this storm stays on the current track, Iowa will see less than an inch of snowfall late Wednesday.

An upper level wave will dig in deep across the central U.S. for Thursday. Early morning temps will be near 0°F with afternoon highs in the single digits to 15°. This means we're in for a cold start to Valentine's Day. Much of the state will drop below zero in the morning. However, our next push of warmer air will be close behind. Friday looks to top out in the upper 20s with the mid to upper 30s throughout the next weekend.