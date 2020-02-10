Iowa Democratic Chair Responds to Whether DNC Leader is ‘Throwing You Under the Bus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As the days drag on and problems persist with the final results of the 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucuses, so does the tension. Comments from Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, have added to that tension.

On Thursday, Perez asked for the party to do a recanvass of the precincts from caucus night, in light of numerous problems in gathering and reporting the results. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price sent out a statement reminding people that presidential campaigns -- not Perez -- have the authority to request recanvass, where the party would go through individual records of all or some of the 1,765 precinct sites.

Anger at Perez's criticism of the caucus process prompted former Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Michael Kiernan to urge the state to sue Perez because of the damage he had done to the reputation of the caucuses.

On Friday, Price said, in light of the criticism and concerns of inaccurate reporting from the caucuses, that the party would reach out for an independent review of what happened.

On Sunday, Perez continued his criticism of the Iowa Democratic Party and questioned whether Iowa should continue to hold presidential caucuses and whether the state should continue to host the first-in-the-nation event in 2024.

Perez made his criticism from afar as he has not been in Iowa this past week to help Iowa Democrats sort through the issues in the aftermath of the caucuses. When Channel 13 News asked Price whether it feels like Perez is "throwing you under the bus," Price paused and responded, "Obviously, I was very disappointed by the chairman’s comments. You know, this has been a full partnership with the DNC throughout this entire time."

Price continued, "We've got a job to do and that is to finish up this process. There is a time to assign blame. But I will tell you the DNC has been a partner in this process up to and including caucus night … and anything behind that, my focus is remaining on finalizing and bringing this process to completion."

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the Democratic presidential candidate from Hawaii, has called on Perez to resign, but Perez had refused to do that.