× The Beach Boys Bringing ‘Good Vibrations’ to 2020 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Are you ready for some Fun, Fun, Fun? A legendary part of American musical history is coming to the Iowa State Fair this summer to perform on the Grandstand stage.

The Iowa State Fair announced Monday morning, The Beach Boys will play a concert on Tuesday, August 18th at 8:00 p.m.

The Beach Boys last brought their Good Vibrations to the state fair more than 30 years ago.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, are current members of the iconic band.

This concert does not include Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Hanson will join The Beach Boys as special guests.

Tickets go on sale on February 14th at 9:00 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org.