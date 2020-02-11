2020 Hinterland Music Festival Lineup Revealed

ST. CHARLES, Iowa — Organizers of the Hinterland Music Festival have announced the lineup for the 2020 event in July and August.

In a news release sent out Tuesday morning, the festival announced Leon Bridges, Of Monsters and Men, Tyler Childers, KALEO, Old Crow Medicine Show, Khruangbin, Tanya Tucker, Wallows, and several other artists will perform at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater between Friday, July 31st and Sunday, August 2nd.

This is the sixth year of the festival, which allows camping on-site and caters to those who love music and the outdoors.

Tickets and passes for camping go on sale on February 14th on the festival’s website.

The current line-up is:

Friday, July 31

Of Monsters and Men

Old Crow Medicine Show

Wallows

Orville Peck

Yola

Shura

Hex Girls

Saturday, August 1

Tyler Childers

KALEO

Tanya Tucker

The Devil Makes Three

Shooter Jennings

Paul Cauthen

The Dip

Kelsey Waldon

Lillie Mae

Sunday, August 2