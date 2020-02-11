Breaking Point: Iowa Lawmakers Hope to Stop Violent Behavior in Classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Channel 13’s Breaking Point series has revealed a lot of heartache and a lot of anger from the stories of what's really happening in America’s classrooms.

It started with teachers coming forward to say they are tired of being repeatedly assaulted. Parents say they are desperate to find help for their children that in many cases doesn’t seem to exist.

A new bill is making its way through the Iowa statehouse addressing violent outbursts in the classroom. Channel 13’s Dan Winters sat down with two Iowa legislators to discuss what comes next.