Colorado Senator Michael Bennet Ends Presidential Campaign

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet is ending his presidential campaign, sources tell NBC News.

Bennet entered the race last May, centered his campaign on issues of reforming democracy, tackling climate change and expanding on the Affordable Care Act with a public option.

Despite jumping into the race later than many of the other Democratic presidential hopefuls, Bennet announced that he was going all in on New Hampshire for his campaign strategy towards the end of 2019, committing to and completing 50 town halls in the state in the final weeks before the New Hampshire primary.

“I think New Hampshire really is in a position to make a difference here,” Bennet had told a house party audience in Brentwood, New Hampshire following the chaos of last week’s Iowa caucuses. “You don’t have to accept anybody else’s conventional wisdom, the muddle in Iowa creates an opportunity for you to apply your own views here.”

After pouring resources into New Hampshire, Bennet messaged that a third or fourth-place finish in the Granite State was key to staying in the race.

“I bet it all on New Hampshire,” he told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday. “I think I need to come in the top three or four to be able to go on and I hope we’ll surprise some people tomorrow.”

Bennet attempted to meet voters where they were by taking any and all questions in living rooms, town halls and the like across the Granite State, nabbing notable endorsements like Democratic strategist James Carville, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, as well as former presidential candidate Gary Hart.

But the traditional retail-politics approach of Bennet’s campaign came into conflict with a more nationalized primary cycle.

“I think it’s very important that you show up in places where people agree with you and where people disagree with you and let people ask questions and bring criticism,” Bennet said. “I am very worried about the nationalization of our election.”