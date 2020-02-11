× Des Moines Does Away with Runoff Elections for City Races

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is changing the way it determines winners in local elections.

Starting in 2021, the city will use a one-election, winner takes all model. Monday night, the council agreed to get rid of runoff elections.

In the past, candidates needed more than half of the vote in order to win. If that didn’t happen, the top candidates would face off in a second election.

Runoff elections in three city races cost Des Moines more than $86,000 last year.

“This is something that doesn’t need a legislative change it’s gonna save taxpayer dollars, and you know uh, I just feel like it’s our duty to do something like that,” said councilman Joe Gatto. “The outcome was the same for three people that had the runoff just recently.”

The council is also considering a change in how many signatures are required to get on the ballot, raising the bar for qualifying.

If that vote passes, the changes will be in place for the next election.