Polk County Supervisors Vote to Increase Salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Polk County supervisors on Tuesday approved a 3 percent raise for elected officials for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Originally, the compensation board suggested 4.5 percent, which was amended by Supervisor Angela Connolly down to three. The vote passed 3 to 2. The two opposing votes were from Supervisors Robert Brownell and Steve Van Oort.

Brownell said in an email the following for his decision:

“My colleagues in the majority party reduced the elected official increases from the Compensation Board’s recommended 4.5 percent increase to 3.0 percent. I think this is commendable and I compliment the Democrats for taking a step in the right direction. But my feeling on raises for elected officials is that they should reflect a cost of living increase and/or the percentage increase for which our other employees are eligible. The CPI for 2019 was 2.0 percent and our employees were eligible for 2.5 percent. Both are above my threshold of 2.0 percent, so I had to vote “no.” I think we all work hard for our compensation but, to me, we’re paid appropriately now.”

Elected officials have consistently received a raise every year for the past five years averaging between 2.7 and 3.0 percent. This year’s raise will cost tax payers an additional $41,000.