WATCH LIVE: New Hampshire Primary Coverage

Posted 6:02 pm, February 11, 2020, by

We’re checking in live with our Nextar Nation sister-stations to keep track of the results of the New Hampshire Primary starting at 5:30 p.m. CT. Check out the livestream for the latest primary information!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.