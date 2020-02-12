× 74 Cats & Kittens Rescued from Hoarding Situation, Says ARL

IOWA — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is asking for help after it rescued dozens of cats from, yet another, hoarding situation.

According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, the ARL Mobile Rescue Team had taken in around 74 cats and kittens as of Tuesday night. Some of the cats were found to be in critical condition.

The ARL hasn’t released any further details on the situation or location the cats were rescued from.

Donations to help care for the rescued cats can be made here.