Iowa Democratic Party Accepts Iowa Caucus Recanvass Requests for Buttigieg, Sanders

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Democratic Party has accepted requests from the presidential campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg to do a limited recanvass of the Iowa Caucus results from last week.

Technical issues with an app used by precinct captains as well as reported irregularities in those numbers delayed the results from the Democratic caucuses for several days.

After 100% of the precincts were reported, Pete Buttigieg edged Bernie Sanders by just a tenth of a percentage in the results. Buttigieg had 26.2-percent support with Sanders getting 26.1-percent.

Both campaigns requested a recanvass of the results.

The Iowa Democratic Party released letters to the campaigns Wednesday, accepting the requests for recanvass and outlining the timeline.

Sen. Sanders asked for 25 precincts and three satellite sites to be recanvassed.

Buttigieg requested a recanvass for 57 precincts and all the in-state satellite sites.

The recanvass is expected to begin Sunday and last for two days.

Based on the results collected earlier, on Sunday the Iowa Democratic Party awarded 14 delegates to Buttigieg and 12 delegates to Sanders.

After the New Hampshire Primary, Buttigieg has 23 delegates and Sanders has 21 delegates.