Long-Time WHO Radio Host Bonnie Lucas Announces She’s Retiring

DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO Radio‘s Bonnie Lucas announced she will be retiring from The Morning Show and WHO Radio on March 6th.

Lucas has partnered with Van Harden for 25 years on the top-rated morning show. The show is known for doing live remotes at various locations like shooting a pumpkin cannon, broadcasting from under the earth in a mine, and broadcasting on a street corner in New York City.

Lucas says she will enjoy not having to get up at 2:30 in the morning and will have more time to travel and do events on the weekends with her husband.

She made the announcement on the Wednesday morning broadcast but has been working on this decision since last fall.