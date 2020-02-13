Weather Related Delays and Closings

Iowa State Trooper Injured While Responding to Semi Crash Near Newton

Posted 6:32 am, February 13, 2020

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Icy roads are being blamed for a crash that sent an Iowa State Trooper to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol, Trooper Gentry Johannes was responding to a jack-knifed semi on I-80 near Newton Wednesday night.

While at the scene a second semi lost control and struck the first semi, which then hit Johannes. She was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Officials say the roads were 100% ice-covered at the time of the crash.

