Live at 12pm CT: Daytona 500 Storylines, Including Logano-Keselowski Spat After Clash

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — WFLA’s Dan Lucas and FOX8’s Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR insider Holly Cain for today’s episode of Countdown to Daytona, focusing on key storylines ahead of the Daytona 500, including the highly-publicized spat between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

