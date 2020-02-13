DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — WFLA’s Dan Lucas and FOX8’s Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR insider Holly Cain for today’s episode of Countdown to Daytona, focusing on key storylines ahead of the Daytona 500, including the highly-publicized spat between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.
Live at 12pm CT: Daytona 500 Storylines, Including Logano-Keselowski Spat After Clash
-
WATCH: Drivers to Face Bright Lights, Fun Questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
-
An American Caucus in Paris
-
Republican Party of Iowa Chair Defends Iowa Democrats on Caucus Night
-
‘The App Didn’t Work’: Democrats Having Trouble Reporting Caucus Results
-
Big Turnout at Satellite Caucus in Florida
-
-
Live at 12 p.m. CT: Sizing Up Chiefs, 49ers Defenses on Big Game Bound
-
Insiders Pre-Caucus Special Edition 2/2/20
-
Keith Urban Coming to the 2020 Iowa State Fair
-
Alicia Keys and Boys II Men Open Grammys with Powerful Musical Tribute to Kobe Bryant
-
Breaking Point: Iowa Lawmakers Hope to Stop Violent Behavior in Classrooms
-
-
BGB Live at 12pm CT: Reid’s Air Attack or Shanahan’s Power Ground Game?
-
Insiders 12/29/19: Michael Bennet Believes His Moderate Approach is Key to Beating President Trump
-
Grammy Awards Honor Kobe Bryant With Touching Performance