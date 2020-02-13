× Multiple Water Main Breaks Force Closure of Portion of Hubbell Ave.

DES MOINES, Iowa – An almost four-mile stretch of Hubbell Avenue is closed Thursday morning because of multiple water main breaks.

The Des Moines Police Department says Hubbell Ave. is closed between E. University Ave. and Easton Blvd. in both directions.

Crews are on the scene to work on repairs but partial and full closures are expected throughout Thursday.

Drivers are being asked to use a different route if they normally travel on Hubbell Ave.