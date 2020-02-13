× Police Investigating Whether Two Recent CVS Pharmacy Robberies Are Linked

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are working to identify two men they say stole drugs from a CVS pharmacy Wednesday in Des Moines.

Two black men entered the CVS on the corner of Merle Hay and Hickman Road just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

One of the men suggested he had a gun but didn’t display it, while the second man jumped over the pharmacy counter and started taking prescription drugs.

The two suspects took off on foot.

Sgt. Parizek says investigators are looking into whether the robbery is linked to a similar incident at another CVS pharmacy just two days earlier. Police say the CVS in the 200 block of East Euclid was robbed Monday afternoon.