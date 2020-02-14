Big Time Basketball: Race for Top Seeds in Big Ten Tournament Intensifies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (NEXSTAR) – The race for the top seeds in Big Ten Tournament is getting intense.

The first four teams in the standings receive a double-bye into the quarterfinals at next month’s conference tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Maryland still leads the league with a 10-3 record, but there's been some change behind the Terrapins.

Indianapolis’ Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic take a look at the week that was in the Big Ten in “Big Time Basketball.”

Their journey begins with a thriller decided in the final seconds between Illinois and Michigan State on Tuesday and ends with Indiana hosting Iowa on Thursday, desperately trying to break a four-game losing streak.

Also, WEHT’s Michael Gilbert introduces us to high school point guard, Khristian Lander. The Evansville Reitz junior has caught the attention of several Big Ten schools on the recruiting trail.