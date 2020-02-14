Des Moines Native Jeremy Hellickson Retires From MLB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After ten seasons, Des Moines native Jeremy Hellickson has retired from Major League Baseball.

Hellickson told the Des Moines Register he is retiring after suffering a shoulder setback a few weeks ago that would have required surgery and rehab.

Hellickson was one of the most dominant high school pitchers in Iowa history at Des Moines Hoover.

He was drafted in 2005 by Tampa Bay. After spending four years in the minors, Hellickson made his major league debut in 2010.

Hellickson won American League Rookie of the Year in 2011. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2012 and a World Series championship this past year with the Washington Nationals.

The 32-year-old finishes with an overall record of 76-75 with a 4.13 ERA while playing for five different teams.