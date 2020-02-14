× Details on ‘Significant’ Des Moines Gang Investigation to be Released

DES MOINES, Iowa – Information about a “significant gang investigation” in Des Moines will be released Friday morning.

A news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, of the Southern District of Iowa, says a press conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. to announce the results of the gang investigation.

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert will join Krickbaum for the news conference.

No other details were released ahead of time.

We will stream the event live on WHOtv.com and the WHO-HD Facebook page.