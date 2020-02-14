Lincoln Boys Win Metro Crown, Winterset Beats Ballard; Dowling, Valley and Centennial Girls Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Postseason play is coming, and Friday was another busy day on the hardwood as the regular season winds down.

The Lincoln boys won the metro title with a 90-74 win at North. The Rails are 12-7 with two regular season games to play.

In Class 3A, Winterset stopped Ballard, 70-62. Easton Darling led the Huskies with 30 points, while Connor Drew countered with 27 for the Bombers.

On the girls side, Caitlin Clark scored 29 points to lead No. 2 Dowling to a a slim 58-55 win at No. 13 Ames. The Maroons are now 18-3.

The late season surge for Valley continued. The No. 11 Tigers beat No. 6 Southeast Polk 52-43, for their seventh-straight win.

No. 12 Centennial exacted revenge on No. 10 Urbandale. The Jaguars avenged an earlier loss to the J-Hawks with a 51-30 blowout on their home floor.