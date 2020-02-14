× Murder Charge Filed Against Cass County Daycare Provider After Baby’s Death

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Cass County woman faces life in prison after police say she shook a baby to death at her in-home daycare in October.

Thirty-six-year-old Alison Dorsey is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

According to court documents, a father dropped his two and a half-month-old child off at Dorsey’s daycare in Massena on the morning of October 7th, 2019.

Around three hours later, Dorsey called the father to say that the child wasn’t breathing right and wouldn’t eat. The baby was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Doctors say the child died from “inflicted abusive head trauma” with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Dorsey was arrested Thursday and is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

She is due back in court next week.