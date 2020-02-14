Will Third-Party Food Delivery Apps Affect Local Restaurants This Valentine’s Day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- This Valentine’s Day do you have reservations at your favorite restaurant or are you planning for Netflix and delivery?

According to the B2B site, PYMENTS.com, third-party apps like Postmates and Grubhub make up 63% of restaurant traffic. However, despite the popularity of these apps, according to the Iowa Restaurant Association Valentine’s Day is still the second-largest holiday for restaurants only second to Mother’s Day.

“Sixty-one percent of people say that they would rather pay for an experience as opposed to a tangible thing,” Public Relations Coordinator for the Iowa Restaurant Association, Emilee Zimmerman, said. “So those two things together kind of lend themselves towards restaurants still being a big part of holidays like Valentine's Day.”

Clive restaurant, Table 128, has yet to open its services to a third-party app. Co-owner, Sarah Pritchard said that most restaurants partake because it helps them reach their bottom line. She and her husband choose to prioritize creating an experience for their guests, especially on days like Valentine’s Day.

“It's definitely a reason to come out. Especially when you're treating your loved one to something special. And someone ends up doing the dishes at home, even if it is coming in a box," Sarah Pritchard said. “So we hope that we can help a couple celebrate together and do so in a caring nurturing environment like Table 128.”

That's why they start planning their Valentine’s Day menu as early as November, brainstorming what entrees and beverages set the mood for a romantic night out. Pritchard said though they want to preserve the authenticity of Table 128, they also understand the tactics to be successful in the culinary business.

“We are constantly evolving and thinking about what we’re going to do next. What are current food trends, what are people asking for? What’s not working for us that we need to drop off of our menu. If we don't, evolve with the times we probably won't be a restaurant anymore, Pritchard said.

Table 128 is booked for dinner reservations from Thursday to Saturday night. Pritchard does urge customers at any restaurant to always cancel reservations if they do decide to go the delivery route, so these businesses don’t waste resources.