1 Dead, 1 Injured in Keokuk County Crash

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa — A Fremont woman is dead and another woman is hurt after a single-car crash in Keokuk County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Mallory Johnston lost control on a snow-covered curve on Highway 23 near 310th Street just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Her vehicle went off the roadway and flipped. Johnston died at the scene. Her passenger, 21-year-old Madelynn Johnston, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.