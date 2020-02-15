DES MOINES, Iowa -- A pair of young entrepreneurs are using art and fashion to inspire others. Awon Sarmiento and Nicole Franklin are co-hosting the "Hustle and Motivate Part 1," event Saturday night in Des Moines. Taking place at XBK Live at 1159 24th Street from 6pm-11pm the show will feature artists, musicians, designers and business owners from across the metro in a collaborative event that will inspire, motivate and bring positive collaboration. Awon is a co-owner of Made4Mankind Clothing located in the Historic Valley Junction. Nicole is the owner of The Hive Salon in West Des Moines. Tickets at the door are $15 and the event is for ages 18+.
Des Moines Event Designed To Hustle and Motivate Metro In Positivity
