Valentines Day a Tradition at Fort Dodge St. Edmunds School

FORT DODGE, Iowa- Valentines Day is a looked forward to every year by choral students at Fort Dodge St. Edmund School. This whole day is devoted to delivering singing valentines at the school, and around the City of Fort Dodge.

“Let me call you sweetheart,” sang one group. They would close with “You are my sunshine.”

A total of five groups of four spent the day delivering the messages often purchased by parents, siblings, or aunts and uncles, and sweethearts.

“Most of the time it was really fun, and a lot people just had a lot of smiling faces, and very embarrassed faces as well,” said Senior singer Max Bacon.

It’s a big money contributor to our music department, with almost 170 singing Valentines sold,” said Jed Tracy, a senior who was also singing valentines messages.

“Singing Valentines all the proceeds from the community go to the music boosters,” said Ben Wegner, the St. Edmunds Choir Director. “They pay for our upcoming musical transportation to and from events.”

The event was started around 25 years ago by a former choir director as a way to raise those funds. Over the years it has become a tradition at the school.

“The kids love this event a lot they took me out to breakfast when I first came here“ said Wegner. “I said what are your favorite parts of the program, even in August they were said February, singing -Valentines Day.”