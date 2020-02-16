Iowa Democratic Party Begins Recanvass of Caucus Precincts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Democratic Party is working to recanvass more than 100 caucus precincts at the request of two presidential campaigns.

That recanvass process began at 9 a.m. on Sunday. It includes 143 precincts in Iowa and around the world.

“Specifically, what we are going to do is look at the evidence before us. A lot of that is going to related to the caucus math worksheets, the delegate summary sheets, for example. Those are kind of hard evidence pieces that we will look at,” said Iowa Democratic Party Rules Chair Melissa Peterson.

Last week, the campaigns for Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg asked the party to take a second look at those precincts.

The recanvass is not a recount. It simply reviews the math on those caucus worksheets to make sure it all adds up correctly. However, Democrats can't change anything that would affect the intent of caucus participants.

“Let's say hypothetically there was a number that was off that would have changed viability. If something like that happened, we can't go through and reapportion how those people would redistribute themselves throughout the process of the caucus,” said Peterson.

The party is expected to finish the recanvass by Wednesday. After that, candidates can request a recount. That means Democrats would have to go through the extensive process of reviewing the presidential preference cards each caucus-goer filled out.

Iowa Democrats will also go through an independent review process to figure out exactly what went wrong on caucus night.