One Person Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash in Dallas County

Posted 8:56 pm, February 16, 2020, by

WHO-HD

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dallas County on Sunday.

It happened at Panther Creek Road and Old Highway 6 at 5:53 p.m.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle left the roadway at a high speed, rolled over and caught fire after hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

