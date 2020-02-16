× One Person Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dallas County on Sunday.

It happened at Panther Creek Road and Old Highway 6 at 5:53 p.m.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle left the roadway at a high speed, rolled over and caught fire after hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.