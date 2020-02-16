Wrestling: Iowa State Comes Back to Beat UNI, 18-16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- No. 19 Iowa State pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat no. 18 Northern Iowa, 18-16, at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday.

The Cyclones were down 12-6 with five matches to go but won four of the last five to defeat the Panthers.

Iowa State trailed 16-15 heading into the heavyweight matchup, but no. 12 Gannon Gremmel beat no. 13 Carter Isley to give the Cyclones the victory.

The Cyclone ended their drought against the Panthers. Northern Iowa had won three straight duels over Iowa State.

Iowa State improves to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12. Northern Iowa is now 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12.

Highlights courtesy of Cyclones.TV

Match Summaries

125: Jay Schwarm (UNI) pinned Alex Mackall (ISU), 2:17

133: Todd Small (ISU) dec. Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI), 6-4

141: Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Michael Blockhus (UNI), 7-2

149: Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Jarrett Degen (ISU), 3-1 (SV1)

157: Paden Moore (UNI) dec. Grant Stotts (ISU), 5-3

165: Chase Straw (ISU) dec. Austin Yant (UNI), 3-1 (SV1)

174: Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Bryce Steiert (UNI), 7-6

184: Taylor Lujan (UNI), maj. dec. Marcus Coleman (ISU), 13-5

197: Joel Shapiro (ISU) dec. Isaiah Patton (UNI), 6-2

285: Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Carter Isley (UNI), 4-0