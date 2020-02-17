× City Offers Standard Tax Break Deal for Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bondurant

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa is not giving tax breaks to Amazon for the fulfillment center in Bondurant, but the city is.

The tax abatement means the city will waive 80-percent of property taxes in the company’s first year. That number drops by 10-percent each year after.

By the sixth year, a company would get a 30 percent property tax break and no break after that.

Bondurant city council member Wes Enos told us the only tax relief Amazon is getting from them is the same relief the town offers to anyone who wants to open a business there.

“What we’re actually doing is our standard six-year tax abatement, which we’d give to anybody who came into the city. It’s our standard plan. They didn’t ask for more, which we’re thrilled they didn’t ask for more on that, so we’re very happy to have that partner,” said Enos.

The new Amazon fulfillment center is expected to open later this year.

A smaller-scale Amazon delivery station is also opening in Grimes.