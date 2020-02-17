Live at 12pm CT: Analysis, Updated Odds to Win Rain-Postponed Daytona 500

Posted 11:56 am, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:01PM, February 17, 2020

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — After an abrupt line of storms forced a postponement of Sunday’s Daytona 500, who has the edge to win the Big Race when we restart on Monday afternoon?

Co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by #66 driver Timmy Hill, currently sitting in tenth place after twenty laps, to breakdown the postponement’s impact on the race on Countdown to Daytona, live at 12:00pm CT on this app or website!

Watch the Daytona 500 at 3:00pm CST on your local FOX station or on the FOX Sports App.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.