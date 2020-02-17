× South Dakota Tourism Pop-Up Hoping to Change Your Mind About Next Vacation Destination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is in the metro this Presidents’ Day with a pop-up location designed to make you think about a close-to-home destination for your next vacation.

While you might consider booking a flight to a beach for the summer, they suggest hopping in the car and exploring what they have to offer.

A trip to South Dakota can be more than just a getaway, it can also help you learn more about our country’s history in the process.

“Presidents’ Day we start thinking about the presidents and a lot of how the United States was formed and, so, to get out and actually visit those in real life is a great cultural experience. South Dakota is full of those cultural experiences. You can visit Mount Rushmore, you can visit Crazy Horse – which is really prominent to the Native American culture and history. You can sit at home and read about it but to go out and visit them in real life is such an awesome opportunity,” said Ciara Rounds with South Dakota Tourism.

You can learn more about South Dakota, and some giveaways they have going on, by visiting their pop-up at Jordan Creek Town Center Monday. It will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.