× Employer Applications Officially Open for the Future Ready Iowa Youth Internship Grant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development is urging employers, nonprofits, and educational institutions to apply for the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship program.

Last year there were 110 kids who participated in this program. Not only did the program benefit the students, but the employers as well. That’s why IWD brought it back for a second year and the state increased the grant to a little over $300,000.

The goal of the program is to take students ages 14-24 from lower-income communities and put them in internships primarily in high demand fields, such as construction, advanced manufacturing, and I.T.

Deputy Director for Iowa Workforce Development, Ryan West, says this program is the perfect bridge for filling those jobs in Iowa and keeping young Iowans in the state, especially in more rural areas.

“We have so many communities that are losing young adults after they get out of high school and this is a great way to keep them in those communities around the state of Iowa, not only in the big cities,” West said.

West said not only does this six-week program help teach students soft skills but it also gives them the chance to utilize the life skills they’ve already acquired.

“You really will find when you bring on some of these students who have had some barriers that they have a different set of skills that can really help your organization and that’s really a win-win all the way around,” West said.

The application process is open now until March 11th. Follow this link to learn more about applying.