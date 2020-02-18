Warren County Supervisors Meeting to Discuss Latest Bids for Justice Center

Posted 7:34 am, February 18, 2020, by

Town square in Indianola. (WHO-HD)

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Tuesday afternoon, the Warren County Board of Supervisors will take a look at bids for a new justice center.

Warren County has been without a jail since last summer when the state forced the county to tear it down due to poor conditions.

Voters have approved a nearly $30 million bond to build a new one, but bids came in around $7 million over budget. Voters then rejected a second bond to help cover the gap back in November.

Tuesday’s meeting is being held at 2:00 p.m. at 301 North Buxton St. and is open to the public.

