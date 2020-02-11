Des Moines History Up for the Taking on the VA Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering a piece of Des Moines history for the taking.

The VA is seeking to move a historic home on the northwest edge of campus. The home was built in 1933 during the construction of the VA campus, which opened in 1934.

The home was once the Director’s Residence and is now called Building Six. It is considered by the VA as a prime example of the architecture of the entire VA campus when it was first open.

The VA is looking for someone to take the building, but they are not offering any subsidy to aid the move.

The deadline for proposals is March 20. People wanting to know more can check this link.

People can also contact Shahidat Abbas, Realty Specialist/ Project Manager at Shahidat.Abbas@va.gov.

41.627669 -93.660677