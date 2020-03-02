Enter to win tickets to the Iowa Deer Classic

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
Two lucky winners will reach receive a pair of tickets to the Iowa Deer Classic at the Iowa Events Center for March 6-8th.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I learn more details or purchase my tickets to the Iowa Deer Classic?
Click here to learn more or purchase your tickets to the Iowa Deer Classic.

