(WHO 13)

WHO 13 would like to honor graduating High School and College Seniors by wishing them the best of luck in their upcoming endeavors. Due to the coronavirus crisis, some of the class of 2020 will have a disappointing end to their school year.

Help us recognize Iowa’s Seniors by sending us information about your Senior. Please include name, photo, high school or college, plans for after graduation, and contact information in case we have any further questions. Thank you!

*Please note that due to the high volume of submissions we receive, we are not able to contact people to let them know what dates and times that their submission will air. We encourage everyone to tune in WHO 13 as we will air these Graduation Best Wishes throughout the day. We will also post the pictures and announcements here on our website.