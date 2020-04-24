11 More Deaths from COVID-19, 521 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Information on the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released by the Iowa Department of Public Health Friday morning on the department’s website.

The numbers include testing up through Thursday and show there are 521 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 4,445.

11 more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 107.

The IDPH says there are 278 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 1,604 patients have recovered. More than 27,000 negative tests have been reported.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.