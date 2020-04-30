13 Days of Caring: How Polk County Emergency Management is Responding to Unprecedented Times

Des Moines, Iowa — Channel 13 is partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines and their Disaster Recovery Fund to help non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the groups that helps administer the fund and community outreach is the Polk County Department of Emergency Management. Director AJ Mumm says he’s never kept the county’s emergency management center open for as long as it has been during the pandemic, and there is no sign it will shut down soon.

Mumm says the great thing about the Disaster Recovery Fund is its flexibility. Non-profits rely on federal and state funds as well as donations. Wherever those funds or services may be lacking right now, the fund can be used to fill in the gaps.