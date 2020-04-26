13 Days of Caring: FAQ

WHO: WHO 13 & Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines

WHAT: a fundraiser for the “Greater Des Moines’ Disaster Recovery Fund”

WHAT is the Disaster Recovery Fund: The Disaster Recovery Fund was created in partnership with disaster response and philanthropic organizations in Greater Des Moines to develop a collective strategy for charitable giving during times of disaster. As our community and its most vulnerable populations are facing the effects of COVID-19, the Disaster Recovery Fund provides an opportunity for the public to give with the reassurance their donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs.

WHEN: Monday, April 27 – Saturday, May 9

HOW to GIVE: There are 3 ways. (Viewers can designate any amount.)

1.Visit WHOTV.com homepage and click on the banner “13 Days of Caring”.

This will take you directly to the Community Foundation’s donation page.

2. TEXT “13Cares” to 443-21 with your mobile device.

3. Send a check to “Disaster Recovery Fund” c/o Community Foundation of

Greater Des Moines, 1915 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50309

WHY: It’s time to turn our compassion into action and help the Iowans who are struggling.

WHO will benefit from these funds?: The funds will directly impact high-risk and highly vulnerable people in our community who have significant economic and health related needs due to COVID-19 closures and impacts of the outbreak.

Is there a fee to give? There is no administrative fee for participating in this fund.

The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines is covering the cost of the staff leading and facilitating this effort. In addition, donors making a credit card contribution will have the opportunity to increase their gift amount to cover the credit card processing fee, so that 100% of the money goes to the recovery effort. More info here: https://www.desmoinesfoundation.org/filesimages/FAQs_3.28.20.pdf

Is there a strict monetary goal?: No. This is an unprecedented time, so we have not put a ceiling on our efforts. Our goal will be to grow the fund each day. If we get to $20,000, our next goal will be to get to $25,000, and so on. We will get updates from the Community Foundation on the progress of the campaign and intend to share them with our viewers. We hope to encourage and inspire many Iowans to give.