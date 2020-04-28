How the Disaster Recovery Fund is Helping Iowans During the Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — WHO 13 is excited to be partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines for the “13 Days of Caring for the Disaster Recovery Fund.”

From now through May 9, you can make a contribution to families struggling because of COVID-19. This will help families with everything from putting food on the table to paying their mortgage or rent.

You can text “13 CARES” to 443-21 to make a donation or make a contribution online here.

WHO 13’s Sonya Heitshusen spoke with the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines’ chief impact officer on the difference donations will make for Iowans.