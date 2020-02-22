13 Raw: Drone Shows Search for Missing Des Moines Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Abdi Sharif left his work in Des Moines and disappeared. His friends, family and the community have been desperately searching for answers ever since.

Dozens of people packed Freedom Blend Coffee on Friday to start a day of searching for Abdi. They were given a map, a small picture of Abdi and some tips on what to look for. Volunteers spread out far and wide and went at their own pace.

Drone13 shows the volunteers hitting the streets and scouring the woods for any sign of Abdi.