18-Year-Old Killed in Crash While Fleeing Deputy in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A high-speed chase in Madison County ended with one suspect dead and their passenger hurt.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Wind Wood Trail.

A crash report claims 18-year-old Memphis Pickett of Winterset attempted to elude a Madison County deputy and lost control of a pickup truck on a gravel road. The pickup truck went off the road and struck a wire fence. Pickett died at the scene.

Pickett’s passenger, 21-year-old Quentin Siefkas, was trapped in the car. Crews were able to free Siefkas and take him to a hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol believes alcohol played a role in the crash.