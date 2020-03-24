19 More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19

IOWA — 19 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests in Iowa to 124.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the new statistics on Tuesday morning. Along with the 124 positive cases, 2,315 Iowans have tested negative for the virus.

The 19 new cases confirmed Tuesday include:

Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult

Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)

Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Governor Kim Reynolds plans to give a live update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday at 2:30 pm. You can watch that full press conference online at whotv.com, on the 13Now App or live on Channel 13.